Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,938 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 165,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,489. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

