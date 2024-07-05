Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.33. Approximately 1,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 555% from the average daily volume of 153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

Tate & Lyle Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30.

Tate & Lyle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6051 per share. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

