Taiko (TAIKO) Price Down 6.3% This Week

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Taiko has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003424 BTC on exchanges. Taiko has a total market capitalization of $319.89 million and approximately $70.02 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 163,683,595 coins. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 2.35495191 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $86,056,664.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

