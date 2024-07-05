Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Geus Aart De Sells 2,789 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider Geus Aart De sold 2,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.94, for a total transaction of $1,703,911.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,360,194.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Geus Aart De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Geus Aart De sold 5,893 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.00, for a total transaction of $3,547,586.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $14.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $621.35. The company had a trading volume of 460,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,844. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.51 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $576.39 and its 200-day moving average is $557.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after acquiring an additional 203,601 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

