Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 85,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. FCG Investment Co boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 8,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in General Electric by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.57. 798,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,220,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

