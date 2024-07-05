Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.91. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

