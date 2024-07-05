StockNews.com Lowers MetLife (NYSE:MET) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.23.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $70.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.20. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 66.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 99,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,719 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 171.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 19.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

