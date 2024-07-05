StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $0.75 on Monday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 530.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

