StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CNSL opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.65.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Communications
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.