StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNSL opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Consolidated Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

