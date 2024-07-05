StockNews.com Downgrades Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Buy

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SON. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.11.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 16.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 3,413.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 127,065 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

