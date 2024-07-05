StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Featured Stories

