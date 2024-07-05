Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU)

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,629 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 903% compared to the average daily volume of 262 put options.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 15.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BITU traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. 1,585,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.40. ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $42.47.

Get ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

About ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares UltraBitcoin ETF (BITU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Bitcoin index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Bitcoin. The fund uses swaps to provide leveraged exposure to Bitcoin. BITU was launched on Apr 2, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.