Stifel Nicolaus Trims Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Target Price to $84.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.86.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.29 per share, with a total value of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 2.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

