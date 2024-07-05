Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $47.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.91% from the stock’s current price.

SUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

Summit Materials stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

