Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 37,500 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $4,053,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,063,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 17th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $681,379.05.
  • On Wednesday, May 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $725,895.32.
  • On Monday, April 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,084 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $380,383.76.
  • On Tuesday, April 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,552 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $233,201.76.
  • On Monday, April 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $634,774.08.

Natera Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $111.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.05. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $117.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Natera by 47.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

