Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 37,500 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $4,053,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,063,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $681,379.05.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $725,895.32.

On Monday, April 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,084 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $380,383.76.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,552 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $233,201.76.

On Monday, April 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $634,774.08.

Natera Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $111.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.05. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $117.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Natera by 47.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

