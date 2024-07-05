StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several research firms have commented on STEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

In related news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David F. Hoffmeister purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after acquiring an additional 510,283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 288,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $46.87. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

