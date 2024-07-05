Steem (STEEM) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $79.70 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,145.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.34 or 0.00574110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00108489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00035458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00274614 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00039531 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00062735 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 465,781,134 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

