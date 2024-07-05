Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.83.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $24,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 349,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 229,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 111,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Spire by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,127,000 after buying an additional 80,405 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spire stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. Spire has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32.
Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 76.26%.
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
