Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $24,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 349,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 229,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 111,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Spire by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,127,000 after buying an additional 80,405 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Trading Down 0.9 %

Spire stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. Spire has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 76.26%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

