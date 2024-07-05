SpiderRock Advisors LLC Sells 187,763 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187,763 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 284,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,513,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,211,193. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

