S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Decreased by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.33.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $449.44. 462,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,807. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.01.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

