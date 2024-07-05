Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.13. 5,087,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 9,086,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

