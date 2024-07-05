SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 3,793,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 41,040,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOUN

SoundHound AI Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.76.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $460,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,476 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in SoundHound AI by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 16.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.