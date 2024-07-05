SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.47. 6,233,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 47,102,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.