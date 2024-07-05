SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) Shares Up 0.9%

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10.

About SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF

The Guinness Atkinson SmartETFs Marketing Technology ETF (MRAD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to companies globally that provide support or enable advancements in advertising and marketing technology. Securities are typically equally weighted.

