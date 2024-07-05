SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLG. BMO Capital Markets raised SL Green Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised shares of SL Green Realty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.62.

Shares of SLG opened at $56.43 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $12,373,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,666,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $4,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

