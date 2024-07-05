SKALE Network (SKL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $24.37 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $201.61 million and approximately $24.37 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network launched on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,493,977,671 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

