Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Buys $72,982.62 in Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $148.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $157.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.80.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 254,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

