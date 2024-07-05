Siacoin (SC) Trading Down 15.3% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $230.93 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,073.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.74 or 0.00570746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00112857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00035894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.15 or 0.00271844 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00038847 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00063238 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,609,585,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,580,993,650 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

