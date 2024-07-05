Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stake Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $16,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,122,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.58. 190,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,971. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average of $100.15. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.78 and a 12 month high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.