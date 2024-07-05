Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 89.6% higher against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011954 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001071 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008478 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,821.79 or 1.00148799 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011882 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006413 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00065081 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
