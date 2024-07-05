Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 89.6% higher against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011954 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001071 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008478 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,821.79 or 1.00148799 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00065081 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041167 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

