SATS (1000SATS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $255.76 Million

SATS (1000SATS) traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. SATS has a market cap of $255.76 million and approximately $71.47 million worth of SATS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SATS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SATS has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SATS Token Profile

SATS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SATS is unisat.io/brc20/sats.

Buying and Selling SATS

According to CryptoCompare, “SATS (1000SATS) is a cryptocurrency . SATS has a current supply of 2,100,000,000,000. The last known price of SATS is 0.00013386 USD and is down -19.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $40,836,540.17 traded over the last 24 hours.”

