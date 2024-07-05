Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives $36.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of IOT opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. Samsara has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. Equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $320,789.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,471,886.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,707,165 shares of company stock valued at $58,071,133 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Samsara by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

