Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 82.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,090,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $626,519,000 after acquiring an additional 402,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,152 shares of company stock valued at $136,281,661 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,755,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006,645. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $252.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.32.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

