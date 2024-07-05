Royal Bank of Canada Trims CAE (TSE:CAE) Target Price to C$30.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on CAE from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.30.

Get CAE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.87. CAE has a 12-month low of C$23.74 and a 12-month high of C$33.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.2942656 EPS for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.