Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL stock opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12. Rollins has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $50.31.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,371 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,075,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Rollins by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $47,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

