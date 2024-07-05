Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,410 ($30.48) and last traded at GBX 2,410 ($30.48). Approximately 12,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 4,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,400 ($30.36).

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,325.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,178.47. The firm has a market cap of £128.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,950.82 and a beta of 0.74.

About Rights & Issues Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rights & Issues Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rights & Issues Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.