Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 721 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $15,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $73.38.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

