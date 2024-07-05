Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $160,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.70.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded up $23.01 on Friday, hitting $885.67. 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $812.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $745.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $524.63 and a twelve month high of $886.94. The firm has a market cap of $392.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

