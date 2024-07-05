Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.79 Million Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Mattel worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Mattel by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mattel by 1,788.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mattel stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,006,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,603. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $446,975.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAT. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

