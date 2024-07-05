Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,571,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $95,764,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.43. 920,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,857. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

