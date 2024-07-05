Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $75,040,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Science Applications International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,075 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Science Applications International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,995,000 after acquiring an additional 194,160 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 12,348.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at $264,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,110 shares of company stock worth $744,577 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SAIC stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.25. 744,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,530. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

