Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $16,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 545,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,245,000 after purchasing an additional 84,479 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.80. 534,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 109.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 485.99%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

