Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,899 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $17,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $156,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,048.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,697 shares of company stock valued at $13,377,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $139.16. 434,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.09. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.28 and a 52 week high of $148.37. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

