Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

First American Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE FAF traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $52.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.75.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.44%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

