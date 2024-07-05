Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 191 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after buying an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,753,000 after buying an additional 121,154 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,956,000 after buying an additional 537,180 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $478,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average is $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.32.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

