Request (REQ) Trading Down 13.7% This Week

Request (REQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, Request has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0944 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $94.38 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012800 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008804 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001068 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,692.53 or 0.99953146 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00063530 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08872844 USD and is down -13.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $2,971,806.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

