Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $1,190,564.07 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,024.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $992.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $954.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $688.52 and a 12-month high of $1,081.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.55.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,595,268,000 after acquiring an additional 91,956 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,571,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

