Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,850 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $17,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 238,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Qorvo by 398.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 50.9% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Qorvo by 793.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 17,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Qorvo Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $117.13. 1,129,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,905. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $121.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day moving average of $108.87.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

