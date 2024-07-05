Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CFO Sells $17,314.65 in Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 5,295 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $17,314.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,037.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $145.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.53 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 35.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PBYI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBYI

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.