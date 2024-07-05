Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CFO Sells $17,314.65 in Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 5,295 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $17,314.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,037.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Puma Biotechnology Price Performance
Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $145.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.09.
Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.53 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 35.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on PBYI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBYI
Puma Biotechnology Company Profile
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Puma Biotechnology
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Investing in Cooling Technologies: 3 Top Stocks to Beat the Heat
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.