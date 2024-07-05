Prom Trading Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.51 or 0.00009733 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $100.49 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012756 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008810 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,619.27 or 1.00074701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00063788 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.40175017 USD and is down -18.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $3,706,569.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

